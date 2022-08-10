DSC_0028 (2).JPG

Graham and Greenlee county officials pose for a group photo with U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema following a roundtable discussion of rural infrastructure needs at Safford Regional Airport.

U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema was at Safford Regional Airport Tuesday to meet with officials from Graham and Greenlee counties and to discuss funding opportunities that may be available to address the region’s infrastructure needs.

The Tuscon Democrat was the lead co-author of 2021’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15. The law’s provisions include $550 billion in new spending on infrastructure over the next five years.

U.S. Sen. Krysten fields a question during a roundtable meeting with Graham and Greenlee county officials at Safford Regional Airport on Tuesday.
Fourteen officials from Graham and Greenlee counties participated in Tuesday's roundtable meeting with U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema at Safford Regional Airport.

