U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema was at Safford Regional Airport Tuesday to meet with officials from Graham and Greenlee counties and to discuss funding opportunities that may be available to address the region’s infrastructure needs.
The Tuscon Democrat was the lead co-author of 2021’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15. The law’s provisions include $550 billion in new spending on infrastructure over the next five years.
Sinema said she’s been visiting rural communities throughout the state since the law passed in order to get feedback on their needs and concerns, as well as to encourage them to pursue funding as it becomes available.
The senator said the top concern voiced by rural community leaders is limited or failing infrastructure for managing wastewater. Locally, for instance, the town of Clifton has not had a working wastewater treatment plant for years. Freeport-McMoRan has been processing the town’s wastewater through an informal agreement. In July 2020, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona awarded Clifton a 30-year, $3.6 million loan to rehabilitate the town’s current plant. The project remains ongoing.
Meanwhile, the San Carlos Apache Tribe also has been struggling with an aged and overtaxed wastewater system. The tribe recently announced it will be among the participants in a joint USDA and EPA initiative that will help historically underserved communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities, including monies available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
In addition to wastewater issues, another common concern among rural communities is funding for road expansion and repair. Pima Town Manager Vernon Batty observed Tuesday that small towns such as Pima have a hard time keeping up with infrastructure improvements as their populations grow.
One of the problems, according to Greenlee County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Lunt, is that small towns don’t have the resources and staffing to dedicate to researching and composing successful grant proposals.
Sinema agreed, observing that most employees in rural community governments are already responsible for multiple jobs, including janitorial duties. She encouraged a collaborative approach among communities whereby they work together to identify common needs and share resources to pursue regional solutions. She said chances of success in securing federal funding would be improved through such an approach.
The $1.2 trillion, 2,700-page Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act covers a wide-ranging assortment of infrastructure issues, including roads, wastewater, public transit, Western water infrastructure, broadband internet access, lead water pipe replacement, Western area power administration and watershed rehabilitation.
Sinema said one of her aims was to ensure Arizona gets “every single dollar” available to it through the new law, but also that “the big guys,” namely Pima and Maricopa counties, don’t “get all the money.”