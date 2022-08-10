Sinema launches Water Advisory Council to address drought crisis

On the tour of the Hoover Dam Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema (center) and her Water Advisory Council saw firsthand the investments her bipartisan infrastructure law makes to fully fund the Drought Contingency Plan operations at Lake Mead.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on launched her newly-formed Water Advisory Council — an assembly of Arizona water experts and key stakeholders — to develop solutions in response to Arizona’s worsening drought conditions, a release from the senator's communications office announced.

Sinema held the Water Advisory Council’s launch and subsequent roundtable discussion at the Hoover Dam, where the group received a tour of the facility and saw the effects of Arizona’s historic drought first hand. 

Tags

Load comments