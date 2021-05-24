The Graham County Sheriff's Office has released sketches of a young murder victim whose body was found last October in the hopes someone will come forward and identify her.
A man hunting quail in the Artesia area found human remains submerged inside a 4-foot by 2-foot float box, which is part of a livestock watering system.
Originally, authorities suspected the remains belonged to a girl or woman between 14 and 22, but are now saying she was likely 13-15-years-old.
Although authorities aren’t releasing how she died, they have determined she was the victim of a homicide, Sheriff P.J. Allred said at the time.
No one matching the victim’s description has been reported missing in the Gila Valley.
With the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, based on measurements and other information known at this time, a likeness was generated to the possible appearance of the female victim. Those sketches were released to the media Monday and put on the center's website. The center has also posted photos of the victim's clothing onto its website.
The FBI has also used the victim’s hair and blood to create a DNA profile. Experts will also be analyzing the trace evidence found on the woman’s clothing and on the toys found near her body, said Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information that could help identify the victim to call the general number for the Sheriff's Office (928) 428-3141 or use Text a Tip at 79516.