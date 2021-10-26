A tiny bear cub is resting comfortably at the Southwest Wildlife Center in Scottsdale after being rescued Sunday morning off Sky Blue Road near East Artesia Road.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office called the Arizona Department of Game and Fish around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a resident found a bear cub on top of a five-foot pole, said Mark Hart, a spokesman for the department.
The cub, who is believed to be under a year old, was taken to the center and hospitalized.
"How it came to be separated from mom is unknown, she was nowhere to be found," Hart said, adding most cubs stay with mom until the age of 2.
Linda Searles, director of the 28-year-old center, said the bear has been given antibiotics due to cuts on its nose and under an eye. Its gender has not yet been determined, nor have medical tests been conducted.
"We're letting him, or her de-stress first," Searles said.
The bear, which is "tiny" at roughly 15 pounds, is eating and drinking well, she said.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
"He or she is very passive for a bear. They're usually a lot more feisty, but this one is very week, malnourished. I think it's been out there by itself for quite awhile," she said.
It's "pretty unusual" to find such a young cub on its own, Searles said.
"Bears don't usually abandon their cubs, so clearly something happened to mom," she said.
The center is going to take the situation day-by-day, Searles said.
"He or she will stay in the hospital awhile and then go in with some other bear cubs," Searles said.
The hope is the bear will get along well with another bear of a similar age found in Tucson recently, she said. That bear, however, is about 30 pounds.
Ultimately the Arizona Department of Game and Fish will decide if the rescued bear can be released, Searles said.