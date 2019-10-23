GRAHAM COUNTY - A small airplane made a crash landing in the Artesia area last weekend after a bird apparently struck its propeller.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, neither of the airplane’s operators, brothers Randy and Ronald White, were injured in the crash.
The plane left Safford Regional Airport Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, and came to a stop in a sandy wash near Artesia and Stockton Roads. According to the report, Ronald White said they were approaching the area when a black object - apparently a large bird - struck the propeller, causing one side of it to break loose.
Ronald White told a GCSO deputy he had shut down the engine and tried to land the plane on Stockton Road. However, with the weight of the craft and the engine being off, they were unable to glide to the road and landed in the wash.
The airplane’s rear landing gear was sheared off, its fuselage and both wings were damaged, and the propeller was broken. Ronald White said the other side of the propeller broke off during the landing.
A GCSO sergeant contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, which subsequently gave an all clear for the Whites to remove the plane. The brothers dismantled its wings and placed them on a flatbed trailer. With help from an area resident, who had equipment that could pick the plane up and place it on a trailer, the craft was successfully removed.