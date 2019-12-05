PIMA - Two men out for a Friday afternoon flight in a small single-engine airplane were fortunate enough to avoid major injuries when their craft’s engine failed, leading to a crash landing in a cotton field northeast of town.
The plane’s engine failed in the vicinity of Safford Bryce Road and Marshall Lane, and the men’s attempt to make a landing on the former road was thwarted by the presence of power lines. The plane went down in a cotton field south of Safford Bryce Road, coming to rest upside down with its nose facing east.
The Graham County Sheriff’s Office, Pima Fire and Rescue, the Pima Police Department and the Thatcher Fire Department responded to the scene. The two men were medically evaluated at the scene, and reportedly suffered nothing more than cuts and scrapes.
“They did a good job of keeping their heads, being aware of their surroundings and not panicking,” said Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred.