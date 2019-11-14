THATCHER — With flu season returning to the Gila Valley, one area school has joined a national health program that could slow the spread of influenza and other illnesses among children.
Starting this year, Thatcher Elementary School is participating in a nationwide initiative called the FLUency program, offered by the health company Kinsa. The program offers families and staff in participating schools free Kinsa smart thermometers that, along with an app, can track illnesses such as flu and strep throat in real time.
“One of our teachers found the program and reached out to me, and then I was able to get in touch with the Kinsa program,” said Thatcher Elementary School nurse Rikki Innes.
Innes said she filled out an application for the FLUency program and had a phone interview with Kinsa. “From that, we were approved and accepted.”
“Our company was founded about seven years ago with a mission to help track, and thereby stop, the spread of infectious illness. We do that by creating a communication network that includes a smart thermometer, an app, e-mail alerts, phone alerts and SMS alerts — all to help families and school staff know more about what’s going around their child’s school,” said Kinsa Director of Communications and Partnerships Nita Nehru.
“We’re really lucky to have a lot of interest; it’s a very competitive program,” Nehru added.
The program gives school nurses access to an online dashboard, where they can see all anonymous and aggregated information on reported symptoms of illness. Parents can report symptoms anonymously through the app.
Innes told the Courier the thermometers had arrived at Thatcher Unified School District, but the majority of them had not yet reached her office. However, she was pleased by what she had seen so far.
“I’ve been able to get my thermometer out and it works really great,” she said. “It Bluetooths to your phone and so you’re able to take a temperature. There’s an app that records your temperature; then there are some options, like if there’s a fever it has what to do next. It can kind of walk parents through that might not know what to do if their kid has a fever.
“I think the program is great,” Innes added. “I think it will help us catch illness one step earlier, in the home.”
The FLUency program also offers participating teachers and school nurses access to disinfecting products from Lysol, which sponsors the program.
Thatcher Elementary is one of more than 1,400 schools taking part in the FLUency program this year.
“Once a school applies, we look at a few things in order to pick the schools that are going to be able to participate,” Nehru said. “We want a school that has an excited and engaged champion on the ground, within the school community, that is going to help get parents excited and involved in the program.”
She added that Kinsa looks for schools who plan to use all the program’s benefits and not just receive free technology.
Innes said she believed that this year, Thatcher’s first in the FLUency program, families with students in grades K-6 could sign up. After that, she said she believed, the program would be offered to incoming kindergarten students.
Innes said she planned to continue participating in the program after this year.
“I will definitely push it with all of our new kindergarteners in the coming years,” she told the Courier.