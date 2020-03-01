SAFFORD – It's always a good time and a packed crowd at the Big Buck Benefit at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
Hunters young and not so young were recognized for their takes at this year's event, hosted by the South Eastern Arizona Sportsmen Club. “It was really fun and we passed a lot of big bucks, but we decided this was the one so I went after it and got it,” Jett Howard said. The young man placed first in the youth mule deer division of the contest.
MC and SEAZSC President Wade Sanders asked Howard where he shot him, and Howard told him. “You're supposed to say in the heart!” Sanders said, “You don't want to tell everyone your secrets now.”
Sanders thanked the numerous sponsors that donate to the Big Buck Benefit and detailed what SEAZSC does with the money earned from Big Buck. A non-profit, the SEAZSC takes up a number of habitat improvement projects every year, including installation or repair of water sources for local wildlife. A collage of photographs near the stage, from the group’s many projects, detailed the work being done by the club.
There were a number of raffles and auctions available to guests at this year's event, a steak dinner and the grand prize raffle item, a Polaris Ranger Crew 1000 with a trailer courtesy of Gila Valley Polaris and Goodman Ag. Other sponsors for this event include Budweiser, Kat Kountry 94.5, Pollocks Western Outfitters and more.
To learn more about the South Eastern Arizona Sportsmen Club visit them online at http://seazsc.org/