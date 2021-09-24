Moving from elementary school into middle school is difficult. Even more difficult is moving from elementary school into middle school during a pandemic. That’s, in part, why Safford Middle School’s Where Everybody Belongs programs exists, to make that transition a little easier, even now.
The program taps eighth grader student leaders at the school and asks them to act like guides and mentors to incoming seventh grade students.
“It was weird, it really was,” said Safford Middle School eighth grader Kimber Taylor about entering into the middle school last year after the school started hybrid learning after months of distance learning.
What made the transition a little smoother though, Taylor said, was her eighth grade WEB leaders.
Student leaders in the program not only show seventh grade students around the campus, but also facilitate activities, give small gifts, encourage them to succeed academically and generally try to be open, responsive and friendly faces and confidants to the seventh graders to make them feel more welcomed and appreciated at the school.
“Last year the WEB leaders were really happy and positive,” Taylor said and that’s why she and 37 of her peers are now WEB leaders.
“Most of us are really quiet and not that social,” Taylor said, “So we joined because we wanted to help.”
“I joined WEB to help seventh graders have a better year, because last year the eighth graders helped me have a better year,” said WEB leader Fernando Felix.
Becoming leaders
To become a leader in the program, eighth graders have to go through a rigorous application process. After the application, students then have to attend two six-hour days of training during the summer, then, during the school year, eighth grade leaders meet twice a day during school hours to plan activities and practice their lessons.
This year, 38 eighth graders signed up and made it through the training program. In groups of two, those 38 leaders will be responsible for looking after 248 seventh graders.
“It helps get them settled into seventh grade,” said eighth grade science teacher and WEB trainer Sandra Rubio.
Rubio said the program gives the seventh graders a “family sense.”
Rubio is one of eight staff members at the school who are trained to teach the eighth grade leaders the curriculum.
The program is based on training provided by a California-based educational training program called The Boomerang Project.
According to their website, The Boomerang Project’s single purpose is “to make schools great, safe and connected places for kids to learn.”
The website describes the WEB program as “built on the premise that students can help students succeed.”
Then teacher, now Safford Middle School principal, Travis Masten and teacher Mike Finch brought the program back to Safford after going to a Boomerang Project training session in California in 2013.
“It gives them a support group,” said seventh grade history teacher Laura Oaks about her students. “It’s like, I’m the new kid, but I’m not lost, I have all these friends here.”
Both Rubio and Oaks, who both been a part of the program for seven years now, say that they can see the program working, not just in creating a more cohesive social fabric at the school, but in students grades’ and academic performances too.
When eighth graders facilitate lessons and activities the younger students are more apt to take them to heart than if an adult was imparting the same wisdom, Oak said. They discuss such topics as organizing tips and skills, succeeding academically, staying on top of schoolwork and building personal character.
“It’s such an enlightening program. We bought into it,” Oaks said after noticing the effects of the program had on her students.
Funding
Oaks believes in the program so much she does the grant writing to fund the program.
Although she said the amount of the grant from United Way varies every year, Oaks said it takes about $20,000 to run the program every year. Money goes towards supplies, matching neon green shirts for program participants and activities like ice cream socials.
Oaks said the grant amount they received from United Way this year only partially funded the program. Although they have some savings to finance it, they are looking for donations from the community.
“If we did not have her, it would not be as successful as it is. I give all praise to Ms Oakes.” Masten said.
Back in Rubio’s room, a handful of eighth grade WEB leaders work on writing funny and inspirational stickers to encourage seventh graders to continue striving to succeed.
“Respect your parents, they passed school without Google,” reads one of them.
“Don’t let your grades fall like autumn,” reads another.
In the back of the class, Jasmine Anzar and Brady Wright are working on preparing a 45-minute lesson/activity on “catching an attitude” and how your attitude determines your day.
Both Anzar and Wright said WEB last year was fun and they enjoyed having a WEB leader to show them around and help them out when they needed it. Anzar said the lesson they got on organization was especially interesting and important.
His WEB leaders could have been doing any number of other things instead of helping him and his peers, Wright said.
“They took the time to help us,” Wright said.