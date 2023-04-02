DSC_0105.JPG

Jordan Champ, 16, lies motionless as he plays the part of crash victim who doesn't make it in Thursday's impaired driving demontrastion at Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field.

Jordan Champ had two moms during Thursday morning’s impaired driving simulation at Eastern Arizona College’s John Mickelson Field.

One was his actual mom, Jessica Champ, who created his realistic, gruesome crash-victim look for the presentation. The other was Rachel Curtis, who played the part of his mom for the presentation by collapsing at the scene and wailing over the loss of her son as he was slowly zipped up in a body bag.

Rachel Curtis (right), playing the part of a crash victim's grieving mother, is comforted by a member of the State Highway Patrol.
Jessica Champ left makes up Esperanza Mitchell prior to Thursday's impaired driving demonstration.
FROM LEFT: Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Director Kathy Grimes, Thatcher Police Officer Brooks Knight and Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred.
First responders assist a crash victim during Thursday's impaired driving presentation.
Jordan Champ in full makeup for Thursday's impaired driving demonstration.
Students Alissa Tefft, 15, and Emily Urista, 17, are seen here looking battered but unbowed prior to Thursday's impaired driving simulation at the EAC football field.
An air medic keeps watch over Diesel Hughes as he's wheeled to a helicopter for emergency airlift during an impaired driving presentation Thursday at Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field.
Lynn Smith talks to students about the loved ones she's lost to substance abuse during Thursday's impaired driving presentation at Eastern Arizona College.
A driver is led away in handcuffs during Thursday's impaired driving presentation at EAC.
Jordan Champ is loaded into a hearse during Thursday's crash-scene simulation at Eastern Arizona College. 

