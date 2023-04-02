Jordan Champ had two moms during Thursday morning’s impaired driving simulation at Eastern Arizona College’s John Mickelson Field.
One was his actual mom, Jessica Champ, who created his realistic, gruesome crash-victim look for the presentation. The other was Rachel Curtis, who played the part of his mom for the presentation by collapsing at the scene and wailing over the loss of her son as he was slowly zipped up in a body bag.
The tragic scene — complete with wrecked vehicles, emergency personnel, choppers and even a hearse — was presented by local first responders and the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition.
The impaired driver simulation is offered every other year, Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Director Kathy Grimes said. In the past, it was intended for juniors and seniors, but organizers decided to shift their target audience to underclassmen.
“We realized we needed to reach them (students) earlier,” Grimes said.
Grimes is largely responsible for coordinating all of the working parts to the presentation, including getting the banged-up cars.
According to Project Coordinator Carolina Cortez, “If she’d have had to haul the (wrecked) cars to the field herself, she’d’ve done it.”
Fortunately, that wasn’t necessary. Valley Auto Wrecking donated the cars, and Nutcracker Towing got them to and from the field.
After the students were settled in the stands, the fire truck that had shielded the scene pulled away to reveal the carefully crafted wreckage, and a collective gasp rippled through the crowd, and many students leaned forward to take it all in. Two cars with crushed front ends and shattered windows showed teen crash victims in prom attire as they may appear following an actual collision. The sound of a crash was missing, but the impact was not.
Perhaps the most jarring figure was that of Jordan Champ, 16, who was shown splayed over the hood of the car, having been thrown through the windshield from the back seat. Shards of glass and metal were embedded in his face, and one arm hung limply down the side of the car, and it was obvious he was not breathing.
Alissa Tefft, 15, was bruised and bloody in her red prom dress; passenger 17-year-old Emily Urista’s face and arms were scraped and smeared with blood. Later, she would be transported off the field by helicopter.
Narrated by Thatcher police officer Brooks Knight, rescue efforts were done in real-time, showing each step of the aftermath of a wreck. A fire truck, police vehicles and an ambulance showed up, sirens blaring.
EMT students and paramedics worked to extricate each of the teens from the wreckage. Some students in the audience jumped in reflex when twisted metal was wrenched from the cars and tossed into a growing heap; others looked away with a wince.
Knight highlighted injuries victims suffered along with the devastating physical consequences they would endure forever because of the crash. He made it clear that impaired driving was not just a matter of getting pulled over and arrested, but could result in other consequences that would impact the lives of everyone involved, even peripherally.
Diesel Hughes, 15, was lifted onto a stretcher and taken by helicopter off the field. Esperanza Guerrero-Mitchell, 16, and Joel Cortez, 16, were treated for injuries while their driver, Olivia, was arrested and escorted to a police vehicle.
Jordan’s body was one of the last to be removed. Rachel Curtis, his mom in the simulation, waited anxiously a dozen feet away while paramedics pulled his body free, and when she witnessed him being gently laid on a stretcher and the body bag being zipped over his face, she collapsed to her knees, wailing as she watched them hoist Jordan into a white hearse.
“Your parents,” narrator Brooks Knight said, “would rather have a conversation with us about having to go to court for an underage consumption ticket and paying a hundred dollar fine than one about how much the funeral will cost.”
After the demonstration, the crowd fell silent as Lynn Smith took the stage to share her story. She told of losing three family members to addiction, and the teenaged audience listened intently, their faces reflecting a mix of sadness and concern as she spoke of the shattering effects of addiction on her own family.
Smith has told this story before, and at one point asked youths to stand up if they’d been impacted by interacting with her before now. A dozen or more students stood.
Mentoring coordinator Estefa Villalba said one student told her afterward that “the experience made him never want to drink and drive or get in a car with someone who has been drinking. It gave him a real view of what could happen instead of just hearing the same old ‘don’t do this.’”
“We have an amazing community that comes together to help educate the students of the risks of underage drinking, and they donate both resources and manpower to get it done,” Grimes said. “I hope students went home and talked to their parents about it.”
She estimated about 100 volunteers, including the student actors from different Graham County High Schools, were involved in the presentation, and that about 400 to 500 students were in the audience.
Grimes said she is worried that since it’s been a long time since they were able to do the demonstration that some students were missed, so the coalition is coordinating Operation Prom for this month, a scavenger hunt that will culminate in a drawing that will enable four students to have their prom experience paid for.
Individuals who are interested in helping the coalition to sponsor these students’ prom experiences can call Grimes at (928) 322-1747.