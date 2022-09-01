A 10,000-acre proposed solar project on federal lands near Safford was only one component of a larger green energy plan submitted more than a year ago, preliminary drafts released by the Bureau of Land Management show.
IP Land Holdings LLC, the corporation spearheading the Hopper Renewable Energy Project, initially pitched a green hydrogen project that would have doubled the footprint to more than 20,000 acres. A 145-page document released to this newspaper included 42 pages of materials regarding the solar component, while around 100 pages focused on a green hydrogen project. Green hydrogen involves using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources, minimizing emissions: The draft document states that the EPA does not yet have regulations that directly pertain to hydrogen generation facilities.
Bureau of Land Management staff say the original plan was tabled for numerous reasons. Ron Peru, project manager and diversity change agent for the Lower Colorado Basin, wrote that the proposal, which was prepared for IP Spindletop, LLC, an affiliate company of IP Land Holdings, was denied.
“We felt that the concept was not feasible, as proposed, due to unknown variables including market conditions and technological needs," he wrote. "IP Land Holdings opted to re-apply with a different project footprint focused on conventional photovoltaic generation and transmission, and that is what BLM is reviewing at this time."
An Aug. 17 meeting on the Hopper solar project via Zoom saw low attendance from the local community. Derek Eysenbach, BLM project manager for the Arizona state office, explained in an email why the meeting was held virtually instead of in-person.
“Over the past two years, BLM has worked on developing a virtual format that meets the expectations of those accustomed to in-person meetings, while also opening up an opportunity for those wishing to attend virtually,” he wrote. “The virtual format provides the public more flexibility in that they are able to participate from their homes or even their workplaces, making the meeting more publicly accessible. We recorded the meeting, provided the recording on YouTube, and will receive comments for 30 days from the meeting date.
"We know of only one individual that had trouble accessing the meeting and have invited that person to provide written comments after viewing the recording,” he added.
While currently tabled, it seems at one point — at least to IP Land Holdings — that BLM land about 20 miles southeast of Safford might be a prime spot to launch a green hydrogen enterprise. Hydrogen gas is considered a category 1 flammable gas, and is often moved via truck or rail: The Arizona Eastern Railway runs north/south along the eastern border of the project area.
A critical issues analysis (CIA) in the draft document noted the green hydrogen project falls in the San Simon basin/valley. The document said there could be fewer restrictions on the groundwater appropriation process in the project area because it does not fall under active management area (AMA) or irrigation non-expansion area (INA) status.
“(T)he Groundwater Management Act generally does not regulate groundwater pumping but requires only that groundwater be put to reasonable and beneficial use,” the document says. “As such, it may be possible to install a new well-field in the “older alluvium” basin fill of the San Simon Valley.”
“We’re not going to analyze the green hydrogen right now,” Eysenbach said in a phone interview. “It’s just so premature we don’t have anything to analyze,” he said, citing water as “a challenge” to the project.
“I think it's fair to say that IP initially saw some favorable conditions for green hydrogen production, but BLM would need a lot more detail on those variables before we could adequately review and move a project forward,” Eysenbach said. “However, it is reasonable to assume that IP would investigate possibilities for alternative markets (like PV-derived green hydrogen) should their primary efforts to sell power to the regional electricity grid not materialize. If IP feels that green hydrogen is a feasible project in the future, they would be required to re-apply with specifics to demonstrate feasibility, and if accepted, that application would be subject to NEPA analysis.
“About a year ago, Intersect Power applied for more acreage in the San Simon Valley, with a concept to use generated power within that acreage for green hydrogen production,” Eysenbach said. “Green hydrogen is an emerging energy source with unique requirements that must be accounted for to be considered feasible.
“During initial screening,” Eysenbach continued, “BLM determined that IP's green hydrogen concept was not feasible as proposed, and rejected their application because of unknown variables including market conditions and technological needs.
"To be clear, BLM is not considering green hydrogen production as a part of the Hopper proposal,” he wrote. “Green hydrogen is an emerging market, and BLM is unable to move forward on a solar variance until an applicant can provide details on the unique economic, environmental, and technological variables that factor into a project's feasibility.”
Readers can access a YouTube video of the Hopper Solar meeting via https://bit.ly/3cFMBfX. Interested parties may also submit comments during the until Sept.17 via email at BLM_AZ_SFO_Solar@blm.gov or via regular mail to the Safford Field Office, Attn: Ron Peru, 711 S. 14th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.