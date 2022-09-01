hopper 1.png

West end of proposed Hopper Solar Project area near U.S. Route 191; view facing north.

 PHOTO IP LANDHOLDINGS

A 10,000-acre proposed solar project on federal lands near Safford was only one component of a larger green energy plan submitted more than a year ago, preliminary drafts released by the Bureau of Land Management show.

IP Land Holdings LLC, the corporation spearheading the Hopper Renewable Energy Project, initially pitched a green hydrogen project that would have doubled the footprint to more than 20,000 acres. A 145-page document released to this newspaper included 42 pages of materials regarding the solar component, while around 100 pages focused on a green hydrogen project. Green hydrogen involves using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources, minimizing emissions: The draft document states that the EPA does not yet have regulations that directly pertain to hydrogen generation facilities.

