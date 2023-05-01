Almost exactly 145 years after celebrating its first Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Solomon is making a little more history — it’s getting a new roof.
Father Nicodemus Shaghel has been working on replacing the roof since arriving in Graham County five years ago.
“I’m very excited,” he said, noting the church had to overcome challenges to get here.
The original price to repair and replace the roof was about $10,000, but the pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and other rising costs doubled that to $20,000.
“The money was not easy to come by,” Shaghel said. “Much of the donations were done by locals collected individually. The diocese also gave us money through some grants. But the most money was collected by local people and the church.”
Construction began about three weeks ago and Shaghel said the project is about a month from completion.
Church history
Our Lady of Guadalupe is among the oldest churches in the region. Construction began on the chapel in 1878, two years after the land was deeded to the Catholic Church by Isadore E. Solomon. The first Mass was celebrated May 3, 1878.
The church was completed in 1891 under the direction of Father Vandermaesen, and that same year was designated as the mother parish in the county as well as Willcox and Clifton. Also later that year, the church burned down and parishioners rebuilt it.
In 1911, the wooden floor of the sanctuary and several wooden statues near the altar fell victim to fire. A year later, the church we see today was designed and rebuilt by Don Juaquin Figueroa. In 1981, on the 450th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady Guadalupe to Juan Diego, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church was dedicated as a shrine by Bishop Manuel Duran Moreno.
However, the church is not just a parish but also a shrine, Shaghel said.
“It’s a shrine to Our Lady Guadalupe,” he said. “We want to do whatever it takes to save that church. I was very grateful to do this job, we wanted to keep that beauty and work on that building.”