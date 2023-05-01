Photo 6.JPG

The long overdue work has begun on the roof at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Solomon, a five-year goal for Father Nicodemus Shaghel.

 

 Photos by Christopher Errante

Almost exactly 145 years after celebrating its first Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Solomon is making a little more history — it’s getting a new roof.

Father Nicodemus Shaghel has been working on replacing the roof since arriving in Graham County five years ago.

Photo 2.JPG

History and art dot the courtyard of the church.

