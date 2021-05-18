Calling all incoming Solomon kindergarteners who will be 5 by August 31! Solomon Elementary School is hosting a Kindergarten Summer Camp, Monday through Thursday, June 14 through 24 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. There is no charge for the program. Snacks will be served. Parents are asked to call the school (928) 428-0477 or stop by the office to register their child.
The goal of the camp is to ensure all children will enter school ready to succeed. Mrs. Sherwood, kindergarten teacher, will offer fun learning activities that strengthen early literacy and math skills. Most of all, the children will become familiar with their new teacher, new friends, and the school campus. Parents will be asked to participate in some of the activities during the eight-day camp and will receive a kit of educational materials for use with their children during the summer.
This program is funded through the generosity of the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and Graham-Greenlee First Things First.