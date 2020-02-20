SAFFORD — It takes a special person to be able to spell words correctly when a roomful of people are watching.
But it takes veins filled with ice water to spell a word you’ve never encountered before in front of that packed room.
Xander Jurado, of Solomon, did just that when he correctly spelled “lambasted” to win the 2020 Graham County Spelling Bee Wednesday night.
“I didn’t have any clue how to spell that second word,” Jurado said. “That first word, I’ve spelled that a lot . . . (but lambasted), I’ve never even heard of it.”
Jurado and Toni Battista, of Discovery Plus Academy, were the final two spellers standing in the sixth round of the Bee. Battista missed her first word, “misinterpret,” which allowed Jurado to come in and spell that word and try to spell word 67 — a word he had never heard before — correctly for the win.
“If I didn’t get it right, I knew I had another chance,” Jurado said.
All 18 spellers — representing Bonita. Discovery Plus Academy, Fort Thomas Elementary, Pima Elementary, Dorothy Stinson, Lafe Nelson, Ruth Powell, Safford Middle School, Solomon, Thatcher Middle School and Triumphant Learning Center — were on hand for the Bee and all made it through the first round.
A new wrinkle this year was spellers asking to have the word repeated, occasionally multiple times.
“I told them, ‘Make sure you know what the word is.’ That’s what I said from the very beginning. ‘It’s to your advantage; don’t just run up there, say the word and run off. Make sure you understand it,’ ” said Donna McGaughey, Graham County school superintendent.
Jurado will represent Graham County at the Arizona Educational Foundation Spelling Bee on March 21, at Eight/Arizona PBS, 555 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. When asked if he would have a number of sleepless nights studying for the state bee or play it by ear, Jurado said, “Probably the second option.”
If Jurado cannot attend, Battista would represent Graham County as the first alternate.
The winner of the Arizona Spelling Bee will represent Arizona at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May/early June 2020.