Being stuck inside a classroom all day can sometimes be a drag for students and teachers alike, especially when you throw in a highly contagious virus. The folks in Solomon have solved that problem.
Thanks primarily to the Arizona School Facilities Board, Solomon School has a brand new courtyard. Gone is all of the cracked, uneven cement and in its place is green artificial turf, a couple of pergolas and a new sound system. A few picnic tables will be coming soon as well, said Superintendent Kevin England.
Students will now be able to take their Chromebooks outside to work on assignments with their teachers and enjoy the weather, England said. The district will also be moving its graduation ceremonies and monthly programs to the refurbished courtyard, which cost about $100,000, he said.
The Arizona School Facilities Board often provides districts funds to construct new schools, but it also provides money for major renovations, building repairs and upgrades to heating, cooling and plumbing systems. The idea is that the money will maintain or extend the useful life of a building. In order to obtain the funding, districts have to go through a rigorous process that often takes more than a year.
The SFB has been “really good” to the school, which was built in 1928 and is the oldest “brick and mortar” school in the Gila Valley, England said.
England, who has been the school’s principal/superintendent for 29 years, said he tries to schedule a project every year to keep the school well-maintained.
By the middle of February, the gym, which was built in 1967, will have air conditioning instead of swamp coolers, he said. In addition, the gym has been outfitted with new LED lighting and wiring.
The project, which was around $280,000, was again, paid for by the SFB, he said.
Roughly 10 years ago, the community was asked if they wanted a new school that the SFB would’ve paid for, but they overwhelmingly said they wanted to keep the original school because they are so proud of it, England said.
The SFB also paid for new fencing around the school 10 years ago, the solar panel that accounts for 30% of the school’s electricity about eight years ago and more recently, a new roof, weatherization project and sound system, he said.
“We’ve been fortunate we haven’t had to use our capital,” England said.
The K-8 school currently has about 160 students.