There are two open seats on the Solomon Unified School District governing board and three candidates running: James Bryce, Kyron Forsgren and Nick Nordgran-Tellez. We asked all three candidates to participate in a short Q&A. Here are the answers of those who participated.
Please introduce yourself:
James Bryce: My name is James Bryce and I am currently serving as the board chair of Solomon Elementary School District. As a governing school board member and champion for the community, I strive to bring professionalism and respect to our board while representing the best interests of our district’s students and the desire of the community members. Currently I am serving on the executive committee for the Arizona School Boards Association board of directors as secretary. I have served on many other non-profits as well, including Graham County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, the AYSO board of directors and The Boys & Girls Club of The Gila Valley.
Nick Nordgran-Tellez: My name is Nicholas A. “Nick” Nordgran-Tellez. I was born and raised in Solomon then moved from ages 22 to 38. I returned in 2011 to fulfill my restaurateur aspirations and became a small business owner in 2016. I am a school board member at SESD and former president; additionally, I serve as Graham County director for ASBA. Also, I serve on the BGCGV board of directors and on the Graham County Chamber of Commerce executive board as treasurer. Lastly, I serve as the chair for the Graham County Democratic Party.
What do you believe are the top three issues facing students inside and outside the classroom and how would you work to address them?
Bryce: We can say that the students today face many obstacles that are unique to their generation, but I believe the struggles of youth have not changed over the years. The world around them and the speed at which it moves may have changed, but their fears and motivations are much the same. Every student is not only working to master the curriculum, but they are also developing their character and understanding of their social environments. There is no one size fits all issue of solution for our students. Our teachers and administration understand this perfectly.
Nordgran-Tellez:
First and foremost the students are facing unprecedented risks to their health and wellness during this COVID-19 pandemic. While the solutions and efforts are varied, I believe it is a multitude of actions that will keep our children safe. Mandating masks, checking temperatures, screening students, and isolating when necessary to prevent spread are among the actions needed.
Secondly, the uncertainty of in-person learning and it continuing while the threat of COVID-19 still looms. If there is a resurgence, I do not doubt that schools will face another closure. While school administrators, teachers, and staff are doing what’s necessary to handle added safety protocols in order to keep schools safe, the community at large will need to do their part to keep our children safe outside of school hours.
Third, the conditions for learning are not currently ideal. I know that may be stating the obvious but children need prime conditions for learning to happen. It has been and will continue to be a priority to provide such conditions through policy and governance.
What would you try to do to help teachers and administrators complete their mission?
Bryce: School board members are not school administrators. It is not the role of a board member to determine the operations of the school and classrooms. We work closely with administration to ensure that the goals and strategies align with state requirements as well as community expectations. We do this through policy and budget. Our policies are the guide by which staff operates and our policies need to be supportive and conducive to educating our students, not restrictive. We all know that we are more effective in a healthy work environment. Morale starts at the top, and it falls on the board to lead in this area by being engaged and open to all members of the district. Equally important are resources. We are constantly examining the budget to ensure that every dollar available makes it into the classroom. Teaching is definitely a calling, however excellence needs compensation. Even though we strive to fully fund all classrooms, staff needs and deserves more.
Nordgran-Tellez: As a school board member providing administrators, teachers, and staff the support they need by allocating money to safety precautions. It is imperative not to be punitive with members of staff who need to take added precautions. I will continue to cultivate a culture of growing our children to be productive, fulfilled, and ethically contributing citizens. I will continue to support the allocation of money for continuing education for administrators, teachers, and staff. I will continue my education in regards to my role as a board member. I will serve and advocate through ASBA while I am a board member.
What’s something unique about yourself that you would bring to the table?
Bryce: Through my years of service as a Solomon school board member, I have been privileged to be chosen by my peers to serve on the board of directors for the Arizona School Boards Association. First as county director for Graham County, which I held for six years and currently as secretary of the executive committee. This has given me access to board members from across the state. The diversity and varying philosophies have helped to shape me into a more broad-minded governing board member. Not only has it helped in my personal growth, but it has also given me a voice to our state level law makers. Throughout my tenure I have been a strong advocate for rural Arizona and how state policies effect districts outside of Maricopa county. If elected I promise to continue work on behalf of Solomon Elementary District and all students in Arizona. Please show your support for the work that I do by casting your vote for James Bryce.
Nordgran-Tellez: I bring to the table the experiences, perspectives and advocacy of a minority looking to make meaningful contributions to the community in which I live. I am a gay Latinx member of the community who advocates for children. I am a small business owner and I bring an understanding of the issues facing small business employers. I’ve learned and worked with education policy makers throughout the state and shared ideas and aspirations with public education proponents from the national, state, and local levels.