A Solomon woman woke up in the middle of the night Thursday to find a man inside her house and he fled with an iPhone and other items.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office news release, the woman was sleeping on her couch in the living room of her East Clifton Street house when she woke up shortly before 3 a.m. and saw the man.
She yelled at him and he fled from the rear of the home.
The man, who was described as being in his 20s, slim and around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, was last seen south on Second Avenue.
Graham County deputies, a Graham County K-9 and Safford police searched the area and found an iPhone, vape pen and wallet taken from the home, according to the news release.
An investigation is underway and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the GCSO.