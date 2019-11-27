SAFFORD — Women who wish to become better acquainted with the operations of their pistols will have the opportunity next week.
On Dec. 7, at 10 a.m., Southeastern Tactical Supply will host a Ladies Beginner Pistol Class at the Safford Shooting Range at Dry Lake Park.
“This class will cover pistol techniques with the participants’ pistols. Instruction will cover pistol safety and handling practices,” officials said.
Those who chose to attend must bring their own pistol and 250 rounds of mmunition. Southeastern Tactical Supply also requested that participants bring safety gear but added, “Some can be provided.”
The cost of the class is $40 and interested parties can register online at https://www.seatacsupply.com/. For more information call 928-432-3079 or e-mail brian@seatacsupply.com.