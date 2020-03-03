PHOENIX – A local internet service provider, Sparklight, has a financial opportunity available for schools and student organizations.
The ISP's annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign is offering schools and student clubs K-12 the chance to win one of five $3,000 awards to fund their clubs or technology projects. Eligible groups in Sparklight communities can enter by sharing a photo and a written entry with a proposal on how the money would be used to fund projects and benefit students.
“We are continuously impressed by the diverse and innovative ways students in our communities are utilizing technology both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Trish Niemann, Sparklight’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications. “In an increasingly digital world, today’s students are the architects of our future. We are excited to see how technology is helping students in the communities we serve dream bigger, and we want to do our part to help make those dreams happen.”
Entries will be accepted until March 20. Ten finalists will be selected in the contest, and the final winners will be determined with a public vote from March 23 through March 27. “The finalists – as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the donations – will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram,” the ISP said.
For more information or to register an entry, please visit sparklight.com/contest.