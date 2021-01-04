Two months after the Arizona Attorney General's Office announced it would not be pursuing criminal charges against officers accused of sexually assaulting a Safford woman who died in police custody, the Safford Police Department has ruled their officer "acted in accordance with Safford Police Department policy and procedure."
On Monday morning, the SPD released a statement thanking the AG's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Special Investigations Unit "for their diligence in bringing this matter to a conclusion."
"Throughout this ordeal, (the officer's) status within the Safford Police Department has been steadfast. With this resolution, the Safford Police Department considers this a closed matter," the statement said.
Jorden Simms, 28, was arrested by a Safford Police Department officer on an outstanding Yavapai County warrant on Dec. 21, 2019. Two days after being booked into the Graham County Jail, Simms claimed her arresting officer had sexually assaulted her, and DPS launched an investigation at the request of SPD.
On Dec. 24, 2019, Simms alleged a female detention officer sexually assaulted her upon her return from a Sierra Vista advocacy center where she’d undergone a rape examination. Simms underwent another rape exam Dec. 26, 2019, and while there, began to complain of abdominal pain. She’d also complained of pain while at the jail.
Simms was on her way to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for a CT scan when she removed her handcuffs, belly chain and ankle restraints and jumped from a moving GCSO vehicle, officials have said. She was flown to a Tucson hospital and died from her injuries two days later.
According to reports released in April 2020, a deputy reported noticing “the child lock was not engaged and down in the unlock position” following Simms’ jump. Authorities have said GCSO staff loosened Simms’ ankle restraints after she complained they hurt. They also indicated a small tube of shower gel with an open cap that matched the type used at the Sierra Vista facility was found in the rear of the transport vehicle.
Arizona Department of Public Safety crime lab analysts were unable to make any conclusions after analyzing the rape kits that were performed on Simms.
On Nov. 3, 2020, the AG's Office spokeswoman Katie Conner released the following statement, “We have completed our review and have concluded no criminal charges are appropriate at this time.”
In Monday's statement, the Safford Police Department said the AG's Office "issued an official declination letter absolving" the officer of sexual assault allegations.
"The investigation into the allegations made by Simms included multiple officer interviews, interviews of medical professionals, review of evidence, review of documents, and review of video surveillance. The investigation showed the claims made by Jorden Simms alleging sexual assault by (the officer) were unsubstantiated," the SPD statement said.
According to the Graham County Sheriff's Office, the agency also received a letter in November from the AG's Office. The letter stated there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction” and “no crime committed” in reference to the allegations made by Simms against the Graham County detention officer.
Simms’ mother, Deborah Sanchez, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and sheriff’s office in June that remains pending.