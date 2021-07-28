The Safford Police Department has asked the Graham County Attorney's Office to file charges against a man who drove into the Cottonwood Wash the same night Maci Reed, 4, was swept away and died.
According to a SPD report, after the man drove into the wash with his girlfriend, "responders had to pause rescue efforts for the child" to tend to the couple.
Officers want the man charged with endangerment, reckless driving and liability for emergency responses in flood areas.
According to the report, a Pima firefighter told officers he was in a fire engine blocking the roadway on the east side of Cottonwood Wash when he looked across the wash and watched a pickup truck drive into the running wash at roughly 40 miles an hour.
The firefighter said he saw the driver of the pickup throwing items out of his window into the water and when he and other first responders began shouting instructions to the driver and his passenger, they were ignored.
When officers arrived on scene, they saw the truck was submerged in flood waters that had reached the top of its doors, according to the report. Both people inside the truck were described as "non-compliant."
"The driver was reluctant to turn the vehicle off and stated that he did not want to leave the vehicle. The driver was adamant that he could call someone to come and get him and the vehicle out of the wash. The driver and passenger were ordered out of the vehicle and after several repeated commands finally exited the vehicle as instructed."
The driver later told officers they were coming home from Phoenix and he was trying to avoid all of the emergency vehicles in the area, according to the report. He said he didn't know the wash was flooded and was going about 15 mph when he hit the water, which officers said was at least five feet deep and rising.
"(He) continually asked if he could go and get his truck from the wash as well as his belongings from the vehicle. (He) was instructed multiple times that he could not re-enter the area," the report said.
An officer described the driver as "rude and belligerent" in his report, but showed "no significant signs of impairment" during field sobriety tests.
Officers took pictures of posted signs at the scene that advised drivers not to enter the wash when water is present.
According to police, the driver who drove into the wash was the same driver who drove into B&D Air Conditioning at the intersection of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Safford on April 6.
Maci Reed was with her family on July 22 when their vehicle was swept into Cottonwood Wash during a monsoon storm. Most of the Central family was able to make it to safety, but the 4-year-old went missing. Her body was found by volunteers four days later, less than two miles from where she was washed away.