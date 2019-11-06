GRAHAM COUNTY — A young driver reportedly incurred minor injuries in a Nov. 1 single vehicle rollover accident.
According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old male from Pima was headed west on Bryce Eden Road when he lost control of the pickup truck he was driving and went off the south side of the road. The truck then rolled over, sustaining extensive damage.
The driver was treated at the scene by Lifeline Ambulance, then transported to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. According to a GCSO report, he was treated for “a small brain bleed and minor abrasions.” He reportedly told a deputy he was traveling approximately 45 to 50 mph at the time of the accident, and was wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers in the truck.
A witness driving a tractor said the driver attempted to get out of the truck after the rollover, but was unable to because of damage to the vehicle’s cab. The witness used his tractor to lift the bed of the truck, allowing the driver to exit.
Based on statements from the driver and the witness, as well as physical evidence, the deputy believed the driver was exceeding the posted speed limit and lost traction with the pavement. The driver was cited in Justice of the Peace Court #2 for failure to control speed.