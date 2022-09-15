051215-F-3050V-029

This iconic image became viral in 2005, inspiring increased national interest in the annual tribute and prompting the formation of Wreaths Across America as a non-profit 501-(c)(3).

 PHOTO MASTER SGT. JIM VARHEGYI

A committee consisting of persons from local veterans organizations is looking for sponsors and volunteers who will help acquire and place some 1,800 wreaths on the graves of Graham County veterans this Christmas.

Kat Sticklin and Leslie Cunning, of American Legion Auxiliary Post 32, are co-chairs of Graham County’s new Wreaths Across America program.

