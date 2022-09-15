A committee consisting of persons from local veterans organizations is looking for sponsors and volunteers who will help acquire and place some 1,800 wreaths on the graves of Graham County veterans this Christmas.
Kat Sticklin and Leslie Cunning, of American Legion Auxiliary Post 32, are co-chairs of Graham County’s new Wreaths Across America program.
The idea is to continue to honor the service of veterans who have passed away, so that their contributions are not forgotten.
Wreath sponsorships cost $15 for one and $30 for three. The wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17 in 13 cemeteries: Thatcher Cemetery, Bonita Cemetery, Pima Cemetery, Central Cemetery, Klondyke Cemetery, Ashurst Cemetery, Bryce Cemetery, Graham Cemetery, Hubbard Cemetery, Safford Union Cemetery, Solomon Cemetery, San Jose Cemetery and Sanchez Cemetery.
Organizers hope to enlist students from local high schools to assist with placing wreaths as part of their volunteer hours required for graduation. Other volunteers from the community are also invited to help.
Cunning said the 1,800 wreaths needed for the effort will not account for all Graham County veterans, but rather those she has identified in cemeteries that have agreed to participate in the program. She said there are more than 30 cemeteries, including private ones, located within the county.
She said the committee’s hope is the program will grow in the future as more cemeteries come on board and as more veterans’ graves are identified.
“We’re talking to everybody and anybody who will talk to us,” Cunning said.
The Wreaths Across America program started in 1992, when Morrill Worcester, owner of Harrington, Maine-based Worcester Wreath Co., decided to honor veterans using surplus wreaths his company had on hand. With help from then-Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Maine, he was able to make arrangements to have the wreaths placed in Washington, D.C.’s Arlington National Cemetery in an older section that had been receiving fewer visitors each year.
Others joined in the effort, which persisted for several years in relative obscurity until 2005, when a photo of snow-covered grave markers in Arlington adorned with wreaths went viral on the internet. The program took off and has gone nationwide in the years that followed.
The annual tribute occupies a niche among Memorial Day, which recalls the nation’s war dead; Veterans Day, which recognizes the living who served, and Armed Force Day, which honors active duty military, to ensure all military service is acknowledged.
“We want to make sure no one is forgotten,” Cunning said.
“You have to have community involvement to make it happen,” Sticklin said.