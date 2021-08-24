When wildland fires sweep through, they often burn more than vegetation. They melt water tanks used by wildlife and cattle and water lines leading to water troughs. Last year it happened in Greenlee County, but help is coming.
The Southeastern Arizona Sportsmen Club is raising funds and stepping in to repair or replace the equipment, said Les Hendricks, who has been with the club for about a decade.
The club is a nonprofit organization devoted to conserving wildlife, habitat and natural resources. Every year the club’s 100 or so members repair and rebuild water drinkers and other habitat for wildlife using thousands of dollars in grants and donations. Many of the donations are the result of their annual Big Buck event.
It is up to people to improve the habitat the best they can, Hendricks said.
“The Game and Fish, they have the water catchments but a lot of them won’t be working. They don’t have the resources to go out there and fix them,” he said. “One time we fixed a water tank that hadn’t had water in it in a long time. We fixed it, we put a game camera up. Within a week’s time we had over 300 pictures of different animals coming to get water.”
Tim Linden, club secretary, said the club works with local ranchers, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service on roughly six projects a year.
It’s all about the animals, he said.
‘No water, and they’re gone,” he said. “What we try to do is keep the wildlife around. We work on dilapidated water sources for wildlife.”
PJ Allred leases BLM land for his cattle to graze in Greenlee and Graham counties. The water tanks are old and degrading and the club offered to fix a 30,000 gallon tank for him at no cost.
“The tank damage was pretty bad, I couldn’t hold any water in it before,” Allred said. “It was a positive experience. They helped me with a project that would have cost a lot of money for me to do. They’re in it to benefit the people that are out there all the time.”
Many people don’t understand that the water the ranchers pump for their cattle also sustain wildlife, Allred said. Through the assistance of the club, the ranchers and wildlife both benefit.
Dustin Todd, ranch manager for the O Bar O Ranch in Graham County, has worked with the club twice on water catchment projects and he hopes to work with them again.
“We partnered with them on a water catchment on our forest lease,” he said, explaining the cement water tank had developed a leak.
“I personally believe it’s a really good organization with a lot of good people in it,” he said.
Jay Whetten, owner of the 76 Ranch outside of Bonita in Graham County, said his interactions with the club have been extremely positive, too.
“They are always willing to improve the water system on any ranch. Of course, their chief goal is wildlife, and our goal is cattle,” Whetten said. “But they’re extremely compatible, wildlife and cattle, they work very well together. Consequently, the Sportsmen Club and our efforts are on the same page.”
The club has been helping ranchers out in distributing water throughout the ranches, he said. Anywhere there is a spring or collection site, they are willing to help improve those sites. This is one less financial burden on the rancher, Whetten said.
“Where they can help, they do,” Whetten said.
Organized in 2003, the club also organizes youth hunting seminars and awards students annual scholarships.