On Saturday a small group of volunteers drove up the Coronado Trail on a mission to improve water sources for local wildlife.
Members of the South Eastern Arizona Sportsmen Club went up to Wilson Spring and Engineer Springs East (also known as the Wolf Pen after Mexican gray wolves that were reintroduced there), about 30 and 50 miles north of Morenci. Their project, one of many they’ve taken on through the years, was to bring water back to a wildlife drinker, fill up a catchment tank with fresh water and repair downed fences around the Wolf Pen.
With three trucks carrying big containers of water, the group made their way up the trail to the cool weather at Wilson Spring. Taking up shovels and picks, they removed built-up mud from the concrete-and-rock wildlife drinker and dug a trench to bury a new pipe to carry water from the spring to the drinker.
The spot was fairly easy to reach, not far off the highway, and with all hands pitching in the work was done fairly quickly. Not every project is like that, though. The club has worked on a large catchment near Stockton Pass that took two days to finish. Another project was so far off-road that the tools and equipment had to be carried in on three horses.
Moving on to Engineer Springs East, the group used the three water containers to refill a catchment tank, checked out the float in a nearby drinker (they decided to replace it) and put up new fence posts to repair downed stretches of fence.
The morning’s work ended with a lunch of burgers and hot dogs under the trees along the trail. Founded in 2003, South East Arizona Sportsmen Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conservation of wildlife, habitat and natural resources. Members take part in many habitat improvement projects in Graham, Greenlee and Cochise Counties, as well as public seminars and hunter education including deer, dove and javelina hunting clinics for youth.