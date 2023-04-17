IMG_4446.JPG

Zaylie Windsor performs at the 2022 Spring Fest. This year's installment of the festival is set to begin Friday evening in downtown Safford.

The Safford Spring Festival will be a fun-filled two days of numerous activities in the downtown area to celebrate the community’s heritage with wine, art, history and live music.

This year, the event will take place Friday and Saturday at Safford Fireman's Park, 717 W. Main St.

Wine tasting will once again be part of the Spring Fest activities.
Kids discuss a treasure at the 2022 Spring Fest in downtown Safford.

