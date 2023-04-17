The Safford Spring Festival will be a fun-filled two days of numerous activities in the downtown area to celebrate the community’s heritage with wine, art, history and live music.
This year, the event will take place Friday and Saturday at Safford Fireman's Park, 717 W. Main St.
The festival will kick off Friday at 5 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. with wine tastings, art and music. On Saturday, the festival opens at 8 a.m. with two hours of yoga and continues throughout the day with more art, wine, music and history. The day will conclude with a free concert brought by the city of Safford. JJ’s Band will perform until 10 p.m.
The band, out of Scottsdale, performed last year to an enthusiastic crowd. The band provides a high-energy variety of top hits and party music suitable for dancing.
The annual spring festival attracts a large crowd each year, a mix of local residents and tourists looking for a fun weekend to enjoy what the community has to offer, said Brooke Curley, Graham County Chamber of Commerce marketing director. She explained that the festival welcomes the end of winter and marks the beginning of a series of several events throughout the year.
“It’s a perfect way to start out the new year while gathering with your family and community,” she said.
Elgin Winery, Elgin Distillery, Sonoyta Vineyard and Waggin’ Vineyard and Estate will be at the event, offering tastings of their wines at various prices. There also will be a beer garden. More than 65 vendors will feature food, jewelry, arts and crafts, clothing, toys and other items. And live music and other entertainment will be provided by various performers, among them Darryn Kammae, Happy and the Ghosts Zaylie Windsor, Gila Cheer All Star and Mariano Gonzales.
Small children are welcome, Curley said, and she expects some activities by the information vendors such as the library and face painting.
As for the art at the festival, a number of new murals have been popping up around the downtown area, providing splashes of color and character amidst the many historic buildings, Curley said. Many of them were produced by local artist Brandt Woods, who recently completed a project to create 31 murals on Main Street in the last year or so to bring attention to local businesses and to add color and vibrancy to the community. For his efforts, he was presented with the Pride of Safford award in March.
During the festival, people are encouraged to participate in a “search and find” walking tour of the downtown area to photograph as many of the murals as they can find and post them online, Curley said.
The Safford Spring Festival is organized by the Graham County Chamber of Commerce in connection with the Safford Downtown Association, Gila Valley Film Festival, Gila Valley Adventure Club, Graham County Historic Society, Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society, the city of Safford, Town of Thatcher, Town of Pima and Graham County.
Curley noted that the weekend will actually include a number of additional events within the festival.
To observe Earth Day on Saturday, there will be a community tree planting at 9 a.m. that day, with people encouraged to come out and help plant trees at City Hall.
Also on Saturday, Fancy Pizzeria will have its grand opening, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. and offering buy one piece of pizza, get one free until 8 p.m. The new business at 628 S. 8th Ave. is owed by Ben and Dee Jae Brown.
Another event on Saturday is the Gila Valley Wedding and Event Fair, to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Venue and Vignette on Main, 428 and 430 W. Main St. That event will include wedding planners, caterers, photographers and other vendors to help create the perfect wedding as well as birthday parties, baby showers, quinceaneras and other special events.
The Gila Valley Film Festival also will be taking place. The film festival is dedicated to providing opportunities for filmmakers working with small budgets to compete, network and screen their films, to include narrative, documentary, experimental, animation and other types of films.
While not a chamber event, the film festival is an example of how various events in the community coincide to produce a really fun weekend, Curley said. “Everybody shares.”
That includes nearby Pima, where the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society will be observing Heritage Days in celebration of the founding of Pima in 1879. The theme will be “Eastern Arizona Museum: 60 years of Honoring Gila Valley’s Heritage,” said Curator Karrie Wilson.