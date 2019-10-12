SAFFORD — Mary Bingham, Graham County treasurer, now has the 2019 property assessment and tax roll in her possession for tax collection.
First-half taxes are delinquent after Nov. 4. Interest accrues at a rate of 16 percent per year prorated monthly. If the full-year tax is paid on or before Dec. 31, 2019, no interest is charged.
A new state law requires a statement of tax to be sent to owners of mortgaged property. Postcards will be mailed to property owners whose mortgage company has requested their tax information. These postcards are for taxpayer information only.
Property taxes may be paid at the Treasurer’s Office, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; at the outside drop box located in the parking lot at the General Services Building, 921 Thatcher Boulevard, in Safford; or mailed to: Mary Bingham, Graham County Treasurer, P.O. Box 747, Safford, AZ 85548.
For inquiries regarding property taxes visit www.graham.az.gov, Tax Search, call 928-428-3440 e-mail treasurer@graham.az.gov.