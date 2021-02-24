St. Vincent de Paul in Safford has lost so many volunteers over the last year they've had to discontinue their Friday hours, stop deliveries to homebound seniors and dramatically increase the hours of the volunteers who are left.
The non-profit is operating with about half of the volunteers it used to, partly because of fears of COVID-19 and partly because several of their aging volunteers have been laid up due to surgeries and other medical ailments, said President Carmen Tellez, who at 80, has been volunteering for the organization for more than 50 years.
"Two more volunteers would help, but even more would be great," Tellez said.
The organization runs both a food pantry and a thrift store on Main Street and despite losing six volunteers, has thankfully not had to shut down completely, Tellez said.
"We've put ourselves into God's hands not to get sick with this virus," she said.
Volunteers who used to work just a couple of hours a day are putting in four or five additional hours a day, especially when someone has a doctor's appointment or calls in sick, she said.
All of their current volunteers are at least 65 and younger volunteers would be a real boon because they often have to move boxes that are at least 25 pounds, said Vice President Anna Sanchez.
"We get big bags of beans and rice and flour that we've got to open and put into smaller bags," Tellez said. "We also need help taking food boxes out to the cars of the older people who come to us."
Jenny Haase, who has volunteered at St. Vincent's for six years and been employed there for about a year, said the non-profit hasn't slowed down at all since the pandemic started.
Sanchez said even if someone was only able to volunteer a couple of hours a week it would be a great help.