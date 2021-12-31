Downtown Safford could be at a tipping point.
“I don’t know if it’ll be this year or in five years or in 10 years,” said Danny Smith, president of Safford Downtown Association. “But I’ve never received so much interest in the area. People are calling and asking about rental prices. Property owners are exploring options to go taller and add a story.”
Smith, who also serves on the Graham County Board of Supervisors, has worked toward revitalizing the downtown area for more than two decades. He established the association in 1998, after seeing a drastic domino effect in major retailers like Sears and Kmart shutter in the decade prior.
“We work on redevelopment, capital projects, promotions, events,” Smith said. “We have an active board with eight board members.”
Carmon Steven, who was visiting downtown Safford on Dec. 28, says she’d like to see Main Street emulate her community, Silver City, N.M.
“There’s a lot of federal money out there right now because of COVID,” Steven said. “I want to see a revitalization in Safford that takes advantage of funding opportunities and grant money.”
Since the association’s inception, downtown has seen new landscaping, signage, a new sound system, traffic light overhauls and streetscape projects.
Operating with a budget of about $9,000 a year, many events and initiatives are subsidized from fundraising and sponsorships. Projects have ranged from $1,000 to $1 million.
“By default, we play a role in bringing business downtown. People come to me or our organization sometimes looking for space, or wondering about the price of a building or rent,” Smith said.
The owners and manager of The Gathering Scene, a coffee shop offering board games and a stage for performances, shares Smith’s optimism and vision for downtown development.
David Walter, Frank Rich and Joline Rich decided to open their third location in Safford this year after initially writing off Main Street. On their second visit they noticed filled parking space and more pedestrians, prompting their pick for Safford.
Vince Moura moved to Safford from Tucson in September. He had previously worked at The Gathering Scene at Tucson Mall.
“I’d really like to see more foot traffic, more people coming out. I’m posting to social media to let people know about events. We want this space to be a place where people can get together,” Moura said.
Adapting to COVID
Jerry Holliday of Willcox was in Safford for a chiropractic appointment. He’s one of the 40,000 to 70,000 consumers Safford typically sees as the shopping hub of the Gila Valley.
“I’d like to see more clarity on what businesses are open and what their hours are,” he said. “You see businesses with open signs or listed hours that imply they’d be open. But the doors are locked when you try to walk in.”
The lack of clarity and consistency on hours and services could be an underlying symptom of a lingering pandemic–an obstacle local businesses have been grappling with nearly two years.
“There were a lot of businesses caught off guard and not prepared to respond to a worldwide pandemic, which I can understand,” Smith said.
Over the summer, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its Limelight program, which gave businesses the opportunity to boost their marketing online through grant money and training opportunities. With the arrival of coronavirus, businesses were cornered into amplifying or establishing a digital presence to survive.
In April 2020, the City of Safford, United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties and the Safford Downtown Association announced the “Invest in Safford Businesses Gift Certificate Program.” A customer could spend $6 and receive a $10 gift card. The participating business would spend $1 and the three contributing organizations would spend $3 to cover the remaining costs.
“I’m excited about that program. We could do it again, people can still apply for it,” Smith said. “We have doled out certain amounts to each applicant through the application process… As of now, we will probably help about 20 businesses, mostly in downtown.”
Paint the town
“We set out to get some murals to get some vitality and interest in downtown,” Smith said. The downtown’s mural initiative launched a couple years ago
The “Greetings from Safford” mural, which honors cotton, copper and cattle, and depicts a joyful parade crowd along Main Street, went up on the eastern wall of Farmers Insurance in 2019. Since then, members of the community have been eager to continue the momentum.
“The association became just a little bit more aware of how art plays a role in economic development in downtown. From the Downtown Association perspective, we want people to come downtown, for it to be a great environment that people will want to see, bringing people from out of town,” Smith previously told the Eastern Arizona Courier.
Artist Brandt Woods has done 13 murals since October and is working on his latest piece on the wall facing El Charro on Sixth Avenue.
The SDA was awarded a $3,500 grant from United Way of Graham and Greenlee County to fund the project. The Graham County Chamber of Commerce also contributed to the artistic effort, donating $1,000.
“We’re hoping to give people a reason to walk up and down Main Street and hopefully help tourism and foot traffic in general. That’s really what this is all about, giving people a landmark to go downtown and see,” Woods said.
Theater reopening
The SDA’s biggest focus of the new year will be to complete its renovation of the Safford Theatre.
The Safford Theatre opened in 1911 and closed in 1975. The SDA, the owner of the property, has been working on rebuilding the space into a venue for two and half years. So far, $875,000 has been raised and invested in the project.
“We are building it to be an economic engine, to make the cash registers ring in next-door businesses,” Smith said. “Our goal is to have 90 events that happen after 5 p.m.”
Those events include movie show times, concerts or space rental.
“I don’t know what the other catalytic business might be,” Smith said. “Maybe it’s a brewery. Maybe one of our buildings along the railroad track could turn into a maker-space… I feel like the downtown is on the brink of a revitalization. But if the economy falls apart maybe we will have to wait longer.”