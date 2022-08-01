Gas prices

Gas prices in Safford continue to exceed the state average. Regular unleaded at local Speedway stations was running $4.59 per gallon as of Monday afternoon. 

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 20.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon as of Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arizona was priced at $3.59 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $6.09 per gallon, a difference of $2.50.

