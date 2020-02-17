THATCHER — On Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Eastern Arizona College’s Lee Little Theater, the talk was all about the upcoming state budget.
The theater was the venue for the Governor’s Budget Forum, where members of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting highlighted Governor Doug Ducey’s priorities for the coming budget, then took questions from the public. “We are grateful that they’ve taken time out of their schedules to be with us this afternoon,” said EAC President Todd Haynie.
“Part of the reason we do this budget roadshow is that, a few years ago, we received feedback that the Governor’s budget seemed to be decided and made in a vacuum,” said Lauren Bouton, director of stakeholder engagement with the Governor’s Office. “We do this now to get out and say ‘This is what the Governor would like to see presented in the budget.’ We want to let people know this is the Governor’s vision.”
Bill Greeney, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting, went over the highlights of that vision. One goal is to have at least $1 billion in the state’s rainy day fund.
“Nationwide, analysts predict that what you really need is about 10 percent of your annual general fund expenditures. This year, we’re at eight percent. Last year we made a big dent; we put in a lot of money. We’re going to put another $25 million in this year. After that it’ll be at about nine percent, so we’re getting close,” Greeney said.
Greeney said the state’s general fund revenues were at 9.3 percent growth over last year.
“That’s way more than we thought we would have last spring when we enacted the budget. It’s also the reason why there’s money to spend,” he said
He added that Arizona would save $150 million to $250 million through the closure of Florence State Prison, which Ducey announced in January.
“As of June, we expect to have $671 million in cash; that’s the ending balance. The structural balance, meaning ongoing spending compared to ongoing revenue, we expect that to have $762 million,” Greeney said.
Other proposed budget items include exempting military members’ pensions from state taxes, expanding substance abuse support through a $2 million medical loan repayment program to attract people to the field, child care subsidies for working and foster families, six new Arizona Department of Public Safety DUI Squad troopers to patrol problem areas in Maricopa County, increased cybersecurity spending, expanding broadband outside Phoenix, increased fire suppression funding and six additional veterans’ benefit counselor positions.
The proposed budget also allocates $8 million to develop a Business One-Stop Web Portal, which will ultimately allow new businesses to deal with different state agencies through one site. “This is the first step, and we’re going to try to make this work within the next year. We have to make sure we get all the pieces lined up,” said Greeney.
Greeney said the governor’s budget included $212 million to speed up more assistance to public schools.
“There’s a plan in place to restore that funding over a several-year period. This year, since we have the cash, we’re going to try to accelerate that so the funding gets back about two years earlier than originally planned,” he said.
Also proposed were additional school safety officers, for which $38 million was budgeted; funding assistance for staff at schools rated D and F; marketing the Arizona Teachers’ Academy and $6 million to the state’s rural community college districts.
Graham County Supervisor Paul David, who attended the forum, expressed concern about local roads.
“Graham and Greenlee Counties have three years in the five-year transportation plan — the only two counties in all of Arizona with no projects. We have a total of $3 million over five years, and after 2020 we have $200,000. We’ve got potholes, and roads that will go from needing pavement preservation to reconstruction if we continue to neglect them and not do anything for the next five years,” David said.
Greeny replied that the issue was “something we need to take home and talk about.”
To learn more about the proposed budget, visit http://www.ospb.state.az.us/.