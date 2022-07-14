State grant will expand free Wi-Fi access in Safford

A state grant will fund a project that will eventually provide free broadband internet access to residents and visitors in downtown Safford and in the city’s parks.
The Arizona Commerce Authority on Tuesday announced 20 awardees of the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program (ABDG). Gov. Doug Ducey launched the program in November 2021, investing $100 million to expand high-speed broadband to Arizona’s unserved or underserved areas.
The grant allocated a total of $75.7 million to 14 awardees in rural counties and $23.6 million to six awardees in urban counties, spurring $112.8 million in local matching funds. Grants were awarded through a competitive process based on criteria such as return on investment and local support.
The city of Safford was awarded an ACA AZ State Broadband Development Grant to install fiber-optic cable, access points and other equipment required to provide broadband Internet in downtown Safford and at all Safford public parks including Glen Meadows, Firth, La Tierra and El Paso Park.
The city is collaborating with Valley TeleCom Group to provide the internet access and install the equipment necessary to allow residents and visitors to have free broadband internet access.
In a release, Valley Telecom said the project will address the broadband needs of low-income residents in Safford by offering internet access at no cost. The company noted that census data show 75.6 percent of populations have broadband internet, which means 24.4 percent of Safford populations and estimated 2,471 residents do not have broadband.
“The Safford City-Graham County library has over 115 people a day visit the library to access the internet, illustrating the need for more broadband access in Safford,” the company said.
The Safford projects support the Arizona Broadband Development Grant priorities to accelerate broadband infrastructure, strengthening economic growth and economic conditions in rural Arizona.
“The project will provide a big impact for this rural city at a low cost,” the release said.
The AZ State Broadband Development Grant Program was announced on Nov. 15, 2021. The grant program had $100 million to award, with $75 million designated specifically for rural areas. The minimum speed of 100/25mbps needed to be achieved to be eligible receive award funds. Proposed grants must have a minimum 10 percent match in funds with higher matches encouraged and a positive factor in evaluating the application.
Valley TeleCom was awarded two other state grants on Tuesday. One will bring fiber internet to 8.2 square miles north of Interstate 10 in the Willcox region. The other will bring fiber internet to Patagonia, in Santa Cruz County.
Previously, on June 29, Valley TeleCom announced it had secured a $45 million Rural Utilities Service loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the purpose of upgrading 90 percent of its cooperative service territory in Arizona and New Mexico to fiber-optic.
A Valley TeleCom spokesperson said the USDA loan will impact 2,451 addresses in Arizona, as well as provide the ability to fiber feed an additional 2,500 addresses. She said the total includes 984 customers in Graham and Greenlee counties, specifically in the communities of Bonita, Klondyke, Morenci, Clifton and Duncan.