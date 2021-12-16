Arizona’s largest hospital system, Banner Health, is facing a grim milestone this week: it has reached the largest load of inpatient hospitalizations since the pandemic began, and it may only get worse.
Several hospitals across the state are operating at or above 100% of their staffed bed capacity to keep up with the surge in COVID and non-COVID patients, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Medical Officer at Banner Health, said Tuesday.
About 96% of the state’s total ICU and inpatient hospital beds are in use, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. COVID-19 patients are using 41% and 32% of ICU and inpatient beds, respectively.
Even as Arizona’s daily coronavirus case rates have slightly declined from a recent peak in mid-November, Bessel said increased ventilator usage and decreased ICU bed availability are seriously straining resources and adding to “disturbing hospital trends.”
About 85% of COVID patients currently hospitalized in Banner’s Arizona facilities are unvaccinated, a proportion that Bessel said has remained relatively steady over the last few months.
“In some of our ICUs, that number exceeds 90% being unvaccinated. In some of our ICUs, on certain days, 100% of all COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated,” Bessel said.
Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford has felt the crunch. As of Dec. 9, the hospital was averaging 18 COVID hospitalizations every two weeks — a 63% increase over this time last month.
According to hospital data, more than two-thirds of all hospitalized patients over the last 14 days have been COVID-positive and over 90% of those patients were unvaccinated.
“Our hospital is full at this time with COVID patients, and though we have seen a decrease in positive cases this past week, we are bracing for another surge of patients after the holidays,” said Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Director.
While the amount of COVID hospitalizations alone are not at their peak, Bessel said Arizona hospitals are serving more patients now than ever during the pandemic — largely because patients who have delayed care during the pandemic are now filling up hospital beds with other illnesses and surgeries.
Depending on a hospital’s capacity on any given day, Bessel said some surgeries that aren’t medically necessary, or that require an ICU-level of care, have been postponed.
Looking ahead
Banner’s own forecasting doesn’t show relief for the state’s overstretched healthcare system anytime soon. According to their models, hospital capacity and COVID cases will continue to increase in the state and will peak in January.
“If the forecasted trends continue, we will soon be unable to meet the health care demands of Arizonans,” Bessel said.
If hospitals do enter crisis standards level of care, which sometimes necessitates triage, Bessel said it may mean delaying additional care and prioritizing who has bed availability.
“We do not want to get there. You do not want us to get there,” she said.
The forecast, though grim, also does not account for the potential impact of the omicron variant, which has been identified in at least 35 states, including at least seven confirmed cases in Arizona as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though scientists are still working to learn more about the variant, its transmissibility and how effective existing COVID-19 treatments will work against it, health officials say the emergence of the variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.
“There is still a lot yet for us to discover about what (the Omicron variant) means…but what we do know is that it looks like it’s highly contagious, and what we do know is that the vaccine looks like it will still have an impact on those that get ill and those that may require hospitalization,” Bessel said.
“I believe that each one of us can make a personal decision to do our part. So please, do your part. Get your COVID vaccine if unvaccinated, get your booster if eligible, and when you’re out — especially in congregate, indoor settings — please wear your mask.”
A year of vaccines
Dec. 14 marked one year since COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Since then, more than 9.4 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state. As of Dec. 14, almost 68% of Arizona’s vaccine-eligible population had received at least one dose.
In Graham County, which received its first vaccine doses Dec. 23, 2020, about 54% of residents are fully vaccinated, and about 62% of vaccine-eligible residents have received at least one dose, according to the ADHS coronavirus dashboard.
Since federal officials authorized pediatric vaccines and boosters, Douglas said Graham County Health Department clinics have been booked full with appointments and are still seeing folks coming in for first shots.
But with a holiday surge anticipated, and a new variant on the horizon, Douglas said the health department’s main message to the community has remained the same.
“We will just continue to encourage our residents to get vaccinated, especially around the holidays and being around family members — it’s more important now than ever,” he said.