SAFFORD — Residents looking for a day out over the coming holiday will be able to visit some of the attractions at Roper Lake and Dankworth Pond at no charge.
On Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, entrance fees at all Arizona state parks, including Roper Lake and Dankworth Pond, are being waived for Arizona residents. To take advantage of the free admission, visitors must show Arizona identification. Fees will still apply for tours, camping, special events and concessions.
While the hot tub at Roper Lake State Park has been permanently closed, visitors to either park can still enjoy fishing (Roper Lake and Dankworth Pond will be stocked with trout on Monday, according to the Roper Lake State Park website), boating, birdwatching, hiking and a trip to the replica Native American village at Dankworth Pond.