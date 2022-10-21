State warns SUSD regarding late financial reports

The Safford Unified School District has 90 days to turn in some past-due paperwork to the Arizona Auditor General or risk having a portion of its state funding withheld.
Cristan Cable, director of the Auditor General’s Accountability Services Division, issued a letter to the district officials on Tuesday to advise them her office had not yet received audited financial statements and reports for the 2020-21 school school year. The reports were due Sept. 30.
Cable notified the district it has 90 days from the date of her letter (Oct. 18) to submit the required paperwork or the matter would be turned over to the Arizona State Board of Education.
Under state law, the Board of Education can direct the superintendent of public instruction to withhold up to 10 percent of the district’s state equalization assistance for each violation until it is brought back in compliance.
SUSD received $13,806,618.80 in state equalization assistance in fiscal 2022, Meghan Hieger, Accountability Services Division manager, told the Courier. She said the district is expected to receive 14,300,968.05 in fiscal 2023.
On Thursday, SUSD Superintendent AJ Taylor told this newspaper in an email that the reports would be submitted within the 90-day window.
“Our Business Department is working closely with our auditors from CliftonLarsonAllen LLP to finalize and submit the required forms well in advance of the 90-day deadline.” he said.
He said the district has a history of submitting required reports by the state’s due date. He attributed the delay in submission of this year’s forms to the impact of COVID-19 and a transition in leadership in the district’s business department.
“We take very seriously our obligation to be the best possible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Taylor said. “To that end, we look forward to presenting any audit findings publicly to the Board of Education as part of our normal business operations to determine actions for continuous improvement.”
The required paperwork includes a document called a USFR (Uniform System of Financial Records) Compliance Questionnaire. Hieger said the form includes a list of questions completed by districts' independent auditors to provide information on compliance with the USFR's minimum internal control policies and procedures related to accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, attendance reporting and various other district compliance requirements.
She said her office uses the information from the questionnaire to determine each district's compliance with the USFR under Arizona Revised Statutes subsection 15-271.
Hieger said SUSD was not in compliance with audit reporting requirements for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“For both FYs 2019 and 2020, we received Safford USD’s audit reports after our initial letters without needing to officially notify the State Board of the District’s noncompliance,” she said.