State warns SUSD regarding late financial reports

The Safford Unified School District has 90 days to turn in some past-due paperwork to the Arizona Auditor General or risk having a portion of its state funding withheld.

Cristan Cable, director of the Auditor General’s Accountability Services Division, issued a letter to the district officials on Tuesday to advise them her office had not yet received audited financial statements and reports for the 2020-21 school school year. The reports were due Sept. 30.

