PHOENIX — A conservative advocacy group founded by the Koch brothers is asking a federal judge to quash a new voter-approved campaign finance laws aimed at exposing "dark money" contributions for political purposes.

Attorneys for Americans for Prosperity contend the First Amendment protects the right of individuals to donate to advocacy organizations without fear their identities would be disclosed. But in a new lawsuit, they contend that Proposition 211 "trammels that right by subjecting countless Americans nationwide to governmental doxxing for doing nothing more than supporting their chosen non-profit organizations and charities." And they want U.S. District Court Judge Roslyn Silver to block the Citizens Clean Elections Commission from enforcing it.

