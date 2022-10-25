ADOT seeking input into long range planning

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has launched a survey to seek the public’s input on priorities for how ADOT should invest limited resources to meet future transportation needs across the state.
The survey is part of the department's efforts to update its 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan. ADOT said the plan provides a blueprint and vision for the state’s future transportation system over the next 25 years.
The Long Range Transportation Plan is not project-specific, ADOT said. Instead, it will establish strategic priorities, goals and objectives that will guide ADOT’s transportation investments based on anticipated funding levels. The plan will also identify projected funding gaps to meet transportation system needs.
The plan will include recommended investment choices, which will define how ADOT intends to allocate future resources across three major investment types:
Preservation: Activities to maintain the current state highway system, such as replacing, repairing or maintaining pavement and repairing or replacing aging bridges.
Modernization: Activities to improve safety and operations of the existing state highway system, such as adding shoulders and implementing smart road technologies.
Expansion: Activities to add new highways, add lanes to existing highways or add interchanges.