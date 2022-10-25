ADOT seeking input into long range planning

The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun work on its 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has launched a survey to seek the public’s input on priorities for how ADOT should invest limited resources to meet future transportation needs across the state.

The survey is part of the department's efforts to update its 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan. ADOT said the plan provides a blueprint and vision for the state’s future transportation system over the next 25 years.

