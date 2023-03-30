Kris Mayes

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a town hall on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger Tuesday.

Higher prices, fewer choices and lost jobs are what many consumers fear most when it comes to a proposed merger between grocery giants Albertsons and Kroger.

In October 2022, The Kroger Co. — parent company of Smith's and Fry’s Food & Drug Stores — agreed to buy rival Albertsons Companies — which operates supermarkets under the Albertsons and Safeway brands in Arizona — in a proposed merger.

Margaret Lacey

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a town hall on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger Tuesday.

Tags

Load comments