PHOENIX — The 2020 election was conducted fairly — and former Attorney General Mark Brnovich knew it — despite his claims last year that there were "instances of fraud," his successor said Wednesday.

Mark Brnovich

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich pictured in 2020.

"The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years: The 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by election officials," said Kris Mayes. Only thing is, she told Capitol Media Services, that information was wrongfully withheld by her predecessor.

Kris Mayes

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says her predecessor, Mark Brnovich, withheld documentation that would have refuted allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

