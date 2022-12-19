Arizona’s early childhood agency announced it will soon solicit proposals for about 80 grants to eligible organizations that serve the state’s babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
First Things First funds early learning, family support and
children’s preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. The agency said in a release that it is hoping to increase the awareness of funding opportunities that will be released in early 2023 to support early childhood strategies. The grants, which will be available across the state, are expected to range from $30,000 to $2 million.
“First Things First is looking for organizations that are passionate about children’s issues and that are embedded in our communities where services are needed,” said K. Vilay, FTF’s chief regional officer. “We know that these type of organizations have gained the trust of families living in those communities and carry a deep understanding of the culture and needs of the families living in those communities.”
Approximately four rounds of Request for Grant Applications are scheduled to be released from mid-January through mid-April 2023, with awards announced after the May and June FTF state Board meetings, the release said.
According to FTF’s website, applicants for grants must demonstrate organizational, fiscal and programmatic capacity to meet the requirements described in the scope of work listed in each RFGA.
Entities eligible to apply for a grant from First Things First include:
Units of Arizona government (local, county and state entities as well as schools and school districts)
Federally-recognized tribal governments providing services within Arizona
Arizona institutions of higher learning (colleges and universities)
Private organizations providing (or proposing to provide) services in Arizona, including for-profit and non-profit 501©3 organizations (both secular and faith-based)
Organizations interested in receiving notification when grant applications are released are
encouraged to sign up for email notifications at FirstThingsFirst.org and click on Grants. FTF has created a website to support potential grant applicants. Resources include eligibility qualifications for the grants, an overview of the application and award process, a list of open grant opportunities and an explanation of the strategies that FTF supports and the strategy requirements.
Go to https://www.firstthingsfirst.org/application-process/ for more information.
