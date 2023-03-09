Shed antler hunting

Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking shed antler hunters to keep their OHVs on established roads and paths.

 COURTESY PHOTO ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT

As elk and deer drop their antlers over the coming weeks, those racks will be prized treasures for a certain type of hunter. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking antler hunters using off-highway vehicles (OHVs) to aid their search to stick to established roads and trails.

Shed antler hunting is becoming an increasingly popular outdoor activity,” AZGFD Public Information Officer Dale Hajek. “This is particularly true in Arizona, which does not regulate a shed hunting season.”

