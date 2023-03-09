As elk and deer drop their antlers over the coming weeks, those racks will be prized treasures for a certain type of hunter. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking antler hunters using off-highway vehicles (OHVs) to aid their search to stick to established roads and trails.
“Shed antler hunting is becoming an increasingly popular outdoor activity,” AZGFD Public Information Officer Dale Hajek. “This is particularly true in Arizona, which does not regulate a shed hunting season.”
Hajak said elk begin to drop their antlers from now through April. Deer drop their antlers as early as February, but sometimes as late as April and May. He said shed hunters often sell the antlers to collectors, health specialists, furniture artisans and craftsmen.
Shed hunters tend to begin their search in early spring and utilize OHVs to easily cover more ground, he said. The resulting habitat damage caused by those driving off-trail can take more than 100 years to recover, especially if the area traveled is covered with snow or is muddy from snowmelt. Vehicle tracks can be seen by other users as an open invitation to unknowingly ruin habitat or a pristine recreational area.
Hajek said this will be especially true this year, given the record-setting snowfall that Arizona has experienced this winter.
Just like during hunting seasons, it’s important for those using an OHV to ride safely and responsibly, Hajek said. This includes always wearing a helmet while operating the machine (a requirement for those under 18), wearing seatbelts if the vehicle is equipped with them, and safeguarding against habitat damage by riding on established trails. All sheds should be packed out by foot to keep habitats intact.
Additionally, excessive noise from OHVs can cause animals to leave their normal habitat or could startle an animal into defending its territory, Hajek said, adding minimizing impact on habitat is key to successful wildlife conservation.
For more information about the department's OHV program and safety course options, visit www.azgfd.gov/ohv.