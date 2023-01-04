Kari Lake

Kari Lake

PHOENIX — The state Court of Appeals will consider later this month whether to expedite a bid by Kari Lake to overturn the results of the gubernatorial election she lost by more than 17,000 votes.

A three-judge panel has set Jan. 24 to consider her "special action" request. And they want a response from attorneys for now-Gov. Katie Hobbs by this coming Wednesday.

