Appellate panel hears challenge of state's early voting rules

Arizona's early voting rules are again being challenged in court.

 PHOTO CHRISTOPHER HABERMANN/ADOBE STOCK PHOTOS

PHOENIX — The state Republican Party is trying again to end the right of most Arizonans to vote from the comfort of their own kitchen.

At a hearing Wednesday, Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that the Arizona Constitution requires that all voting be done in a way to protect secrecy.

