Arizona's government workers will have to post themselves dancing elsewhere.
Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday a ban on the social media application TikTok from being downloaded to state-owned devices. Hobbs cited privacy concerns, noting the company is connected to the Chinese government.
"This is a necessary step to ensure the protection of state data and reflects our commitment to keeping Arizonans safe," said Hobbs. "My office is working closely with state entities to ensure this transition happens smoothly."
She said the measure is in the state's best interest to safeguard "that data to reduce cybersecurity risk."
Earlier in the day, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her office would also ban TikTok on its devices.
"Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information," Mayes said. "We cannot risk the potential exposure of our data to foreign entities."
The app is estimated to have 150 million daily users in the U.S., where nearly three dozen states have banned the use of the app on government devices. Despite its popularity, a March 31 poll from the Pew Research Center found 50% of those asked favored a U.S. ban on the app. Twenty-two percent opposed a ban.
To date, governments in 11 countries – including the United States and Canada – and the European Union have imposed bans on the app on government devices.
TikTok, which Chinese technology company Bytedance owns, has faced criticism from American officials for allegedly sharing data with its country's ruling political party.
The company's CEO faced hours of skeptical commentary and questioning in March when he appeared before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Lawmakers questioned the Singapore native on the company's privacy practices and content moderation for younger users.