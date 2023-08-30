PHOENIX — So if you think Arizona motorists are inconsiderate, you're not alone.
A nationwide survey of 10,000 licensed drivers done by Forbes Advisor found Arizona has the most "confrontational drivers" in the nation.
How bad is it?
The new report found that more than one in five of the 200 Arizona motorists questioned reported they have been forced off the road. That's second only to Illinois.
But that's just part of the reason that Forbes Advisor rated Arizona the worst.
More than 56 percent of drivers here said that other motorists blocked them from changing lanes. And 51 percent said they had been cut off on purpose.
And a whopping 81 percent said they had been yelled at, insulted or threatened.
For many Arizonans, it didn't stop there: Nearly one in three Arizonans said that another driver actually has gotten out of his or her vehicle to yell at or even fight with them.
Nationwide, Forbes Advisor said one of the top reasons cited for feeling road rage was heavy traffic, a factor cited by nearly 40 percent of those questioned.
But other elements also enter into it — and can combine.
More than 28 percent said they already were feeling stressed, with a third saying they were running late.
And starting out angry even before getting behind the wheel was cited by close to 33 percent of those who said they were guilty of road rage themselves.
Where motorists are located also plays a role.
Drivers reported experiencing road rage most frequently on city streets.
Close behind are freeways or highways.
But close to one out of every seven people who found themselves in a road rage situation weren't even on the roads but instead in parking lots. And intersections also were the site of problems in 12 percent of situations.
So where is the best place to escape? Rural roads, where motorists said just 7 percent of road rage incidents had occurred.
This isn't a Southwest thing: Of the Top 10 states rated the worst for road rage, Texas was the only state in the region on that list.
The rest of the list of worst road rage situations according to Forbes is a mixed bag.
Tiny Rhode Island came in at No. 2 at least in part because more than 96 percent of drivers there were the reported that another motorist had yelled at them, insulted them, cursed at them or made threats. That compares with just 81 percent in Arizona.
At No. 3 was West Virginia, where 77 percent of motorists said they had been tailgated, with 61 percent saying someone had left their vehicle to yell at or pick a fight with them.
So where are the most courteous drivers?
In Delaware, according to the new report.
While 41 percent of motorists there said they had been yelled at, insulted or threatened, just 11 percent said they had been cut off on purpose.
Someone exited their vehicle just 8 percent of time time. And only 5 percent said they had been forced off the road — less than a quarter the figure in Arizona.
The survey was conducted between July 7 and Aug. 3 by OnePoll and has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.