AZGFD updates archery deer hunting rules

Arizona’s over-the-counter, non-permit-tag archery deer hunting opportunity will continue for the 2022-2023 hunts, but harvest limits have been set by unit and by species, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday.
The department said the changes will allow it to gather more accurate hunter harvest data.
All over-the-counter archery deer hunters will be required to report their harvest either online at www.azgfd.gov/ArcheryDeerReport or by telephone (623) 236-7961 within 48 hours of taking their deer, AZGFD said. When the number of deer equaling the archery deer harvest limit for a unit and species has been reported, the unit will be closed to further archery deer hunting at sundown Wednesday immediately following. The unit will remain closed until August of the next calendar year.
All over-the-counter archery deer hunters will be responsible for checking if their desired hunt unit is still open prior to hunting, either online or by phone. The department will constantly update its website to reflect the number of deer harvested, and whether a harvest limit has been reached and a particular unit is closed.
AZGFD will be strictly enforcing all changes, including failure to report a harvest and hunting in a closed unit.
The department also offered a few additional reminders:
Season dates for over-the-counter, non-permit-tag archery deer seasons vary by unit and may be Aug. 19-Sept. 8, 2022; Dec. 9-31, 2022; and/or Jan. 1-31, 2023. Not all units will be open for all time frames; hunters should check the status of harvest limits online.
All hunters must be in possession of a valid Arizona hunting license (or combination hunt and fish license) and an archery deer non-permit tag. An archery deer non-permit tag can be purchased at license dealers or any department office statewide.
The bag limit is one deer per calendar year. If a hunter harvests a deer during the over-the-counter, non-permit-tag archery season, that hunter may not take another deer (archery or general hunts) during that calendar year.
All successful hunters will be required to provide their name, telephone number, hunting license number, non-permit tag number, email address, date of harvest, number of days hunted, additional units hunted (including days), type of weapon, deer species harvested, number of points on both the left and right antler, and loss of any wounded deer.
A physical inspection is not required of a harvested animal taken during the over-the-counter, non-permit-tag archery deer season.
For non-resident hunters only, per recent Arizona State statute changes, a limited number of over-the-counter, archery deer non-permit tags may be available for purchase by non-residents, starting with the 2023 calendar year non-permit-tags. The number will be determined by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission prior to the date of sale for these non-permit-tags. More information will be provided as it becomes available on the department’s website (www.azgfd.gov) and through e-newsletters and social media channels.