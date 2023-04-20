Chicken Street Taco

The sponsor of legislation that would have legalized sales of home-made tacos and more said he is mounting an effort to overturn Gov. Katie Hobbs' recent veto. 

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — State lawmakers will move Tuesday to do something they haven't done in more than 40 years: override a gubernatorial veto.

Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, said he will make a motion to enact legislation to legalize the sale of home-cooked tamales, empanadas, pupusas and more. Grantham, the sponsor of the original legislation, said that it was wrong of Gov. Katie Hobbs to veto the measure earlier this week that would have done that.

