PHOENIX — State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to limiting circumstances in which students can be referred to by a name or pronoun that doesn't conform to their legal identity.

SB 1001, approved by the Senate Education Committee on a 4-3 party line vote, also would put into law that teachers and other school employees may refer to students by only by their given name or a nickname "commonly associated with the student's name of record.''

