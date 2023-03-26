Betsy Ross flag

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — State lawmakers have decided some flags matter than other flags.

On a party-line vote Thursday, the House agreed to allow residents who live in communities governed by homeowners associations to fly the Betsy Ross flag, regardless of existing rules. That's the flag that existed at the time of the American Revolution, with 13 stars in a circle along with the still-existing 13 stripes.

