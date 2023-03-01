Bill would bar cities from taxing groceries

Taxes on groceries account for about 18.5 percent of the sales tax revenue collected by the city of Safford. A bill passed by the Arizona Senate would prohibit cities from charging sales tax on grocery sales.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs refused to say Tuesday whether she will approve Republican legislation to eliminate the ability of cities to tax groceries and save affected Arizonans more than $161 million a year.

Her comments come a day after the state Senate voted along party lines to preclude cities from imposing the levy on food purchased for home consumption.

